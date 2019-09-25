$1.00 EPS Expected for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH); Quaker Chemical Has 1.09 Sentiment

Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. WH’s profit would be $96.43M giving it 12.89 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see 19.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 216,584 shares traded. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has declined 0.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.51, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 75 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 69 reduced and sold their stakes in Quaker Chemical Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 12.13 million shares, up from 12.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Quaker Chemical Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 56 Increased: 53 New Position: 22.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 36.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.

Bard Associates Inc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation for 21,425 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 165,914 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 1.78% invested in the company for 128,985 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 123,034 shares.

Analysts await Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.58 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.6 per share. KWR’s profit will be $27.92M for 24.79 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Quaker Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Wyndham Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:WH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wyndham Hotels \u0026 Resorts has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 19.26% above currents $51.57 stock price. Wyndham Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 4 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. It has a 34.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Hotel Franchising divisions licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.