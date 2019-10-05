$1.00 EPS Expected for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH); Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Sellers Increased By 17.43% Their Shorts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) had an increase of 17.43% in short interest. AKBA’s SI was 9.26M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17.43% from 7.88M shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 8 days are for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s short sellers to cover AKBA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 436,542 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. WH’s profit would be $95.01 million giving it 12.79 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see 19.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 1.58 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has declined 0.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.62 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) or 20,423 shares. Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Art Limited Company invested in 17,353 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 39,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Federated Pa invested in 0% or 6,270 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 341,212 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). American Grp holds 0% or 75,068 shares. Shufro Rose Limited, New York-based fund reported 29,091 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. The company has market cap of $461.76 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a HIF portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T2 Biosystems leads healthcare gainers; Akebia Therapeutics and InspireMD among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKBA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Unveils Plans to Add Value for Franchisees and Further Grow its Business – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Is Piggly Wiggly still coming to Freeman Mill Square in Greensboro? – Triad Business Journal” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Microtel® by Wyndham Sparks Growth Momentum with New Moda Prototype – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Delivers Major Milestones In Its Integration Of La Quinta – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The firm licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. It has a 33.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s Hotel Franchising divisions licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Among 2 analysts covering Wyndham Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:WH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wyndham Hotels \u0026 Resorts has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 20.26% above currents $51.14 stock price. Wyndham Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 4 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan.