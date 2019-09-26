$1.00 EPS Expected for International Paper Company (IP); GRAPHITE ONE COMMON SHARES (GPHOF) Shorts Up By 26.43%

Analysts expect International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. IP’s profit would be $392.26 million giving it 10.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, International Paper Company’s analysts see -13.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 2.66 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing

GRAPHITE ONE INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GPHOF) had an increase of 26.43% in short interest. GPHOF’s SI was 17,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.43% from 14,000 shares previously. With 23,200 avg volume, 1 days are for GRAPHITE ONE INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GPHOF)’s short sellers to cover GPHOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.62% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.111. About 29,100 shares traded or 131.95% up from the average. Graphite One Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPHOF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 11.22% above currents $41.36 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of IP in report on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company invested in 0.05% or 74,560 shares. 14,633 are held by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Dean Invest Assocs Lc reported 37,198 shares. Burney holds 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 34,626 shares. 59,343 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 59,427 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 199,685 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.05% or 4.19M shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 150,776 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 75,900 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Com invested in 4,685 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 10,251 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bowen Hanes & Co reported 63,640 shares. Estabrook Capital reported 1,000 shares stake.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $16.22 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.