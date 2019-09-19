$1.00 EPS Expected for International Paper Company (IP); General Finance Has 1.21 Sentiment

General Finance Corp (GFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 23 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 19 decreased and sold equity positions in General Finance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.17 million shares, up from 7.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding General Finance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. IP’s profit would be $392.84 million giving it 10.30 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, International Paper Company’s analysts see -13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 4.19M shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $320.55 million. The Company’s portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 4.26% of its portfolio in General Finance Corporation for 891,024 shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 2.10 million shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.66% invested in the company for 157,650 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 50,913 shares.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $16.18 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 11.68% above currents $41.19 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $60 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. UBS maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 5 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo.