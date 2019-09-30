$-1.00 EPS Expected for Intelsat S.A. (I); I-ON DIGITAL (IONI) Shorts Raised By 4466.67%

Analysts expect Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report $-1.00 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 117.39% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-1.05 EPS previously, Intelsat S.A.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 529,020 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas

I-ON DIGITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:IONI) had an increase of 4466.67% in short interest. IONI’s SI was 13,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4466.67% from 300 shares previously. With 43,400 avg volume, 0 days are for I-ON DIGITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:IONI)’s short sellers to cover IONI’s short positions. The stock increased 7.72% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.09. About 34,200 shares traded or 145.92% up from the average. I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONI) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Be Especially Leery About Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intelsat board expands to nine members – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat has $3200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27’s average target is 19.00% above currents $22.69 stock price. Intelsat had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2200 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 19 by JP Morgan.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational firms, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers.

Another recent and important I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONI) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “I-ON Communications to acquire H9pitch – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019.

I-ON Communications Corp. operates as an enterprise-class unstructured data management solution and service provider. The company has market cap of $3.15 million. It offers a content management system; a content deploy server; a mobile contract system; a digital asset management system; an unstructured data repository platform; a ticket admission marketing management platform; an executive dashboard; a content application framework and engine; a SaaS based electronic document management system; a content log analytics system; a content ecosystem; a 2 channel authentication service; and a DLMS/COSEM solution. It has a 6.43 P/E ratio. I-ON Communications Corp. was formerly known as I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to I-ON Communications Corp. in January 2018.