$1.00 EPS Expected for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA); Gaia – Class A (GAIA) Shorts Down By 1.41%

Analysts expect Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.80 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. IBA’s profit would be $50.14 million giving it 13.16 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.66 EPS previously, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see -39.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 8,549 shares traded or 40.12% up from the average. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend

Gaia Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GAIA) had a decrease of 1.41% in short interest. GAIA’s SI was 1.86M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.41% from 1.88M shares previously. With 90,800 avg volume, 20 days are for Gaia Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GAIA)’s short sellers to cover GAIA’s short positions. The SI to Gaia Inc – Class A’s float is 17.94%. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 134,777 shares traded. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 68.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIA News: 23/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Trilobites: Gaia’s Map of 1.3 Billion Stars Makes for a Milky Way in a Bottle; 07/05/2018 – Gaia 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Sees $35 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 17/05/2018 – Of A Kind: Gaia Repossi’s Japanese Bud Vases, Illustrated; 09/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gaia Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAIA); 14/05/2018 – Adirondack Research & Management Exits Position in Gaia; 06/03/2018 – Gaia Herbs Debuts Mood Uplift to Promote Emotional and Mental Wellbeing

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and balanced animal feed. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. It also offers value-added turkey and beef products; and produces and distributes medicines and vaccines for animal consumption.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $128.51 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.

