$1.00 EPS Expected for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL); 1 Analysts Bullish JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)

Among 3 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JinkoSolar Holding Co had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by UBS. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, February 4. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15 target in Monday, March 11 report. See JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/02/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report $1.00 EPS on August, 16.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 17.65% from last quarter's $0.85 EPS. GGAL's profit would be $143.03 million giving it 9.13 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.63 EPS previously, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.'s analysts see -38.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 167,346 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $827.35 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 16.34 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.