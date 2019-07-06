$1.00 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN); Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $1.00 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.01% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. GRMN’s profit would be $188.60M giving it 19.94 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Garmin Ltd.’s analysts see 36.99% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 677,218 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.04 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 21.44 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin had 11 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Longbow. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Sell” rating and $71 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 7 with “Equal-Weight”.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company has market cap of $473.51 million. The firm offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. It has a 42.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

