$1.00 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN); Baozun – American Depositary Shares (BZUN) Shorts Up By 25.39%

Baozun Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BZUN) had an increase of 25.39% in short interest. BZUN’s SI was 12.16M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.39% from 9.70M shares previously. With 1.41 million avg volume, 9 days are for Baozun Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s short sellers to cover BZUN’s short positions. The SI to Baozun Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 33.23%. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 586,842 shares traded. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has declined 13.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BZUN News: 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Rev $146.9M; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Adj EPS $0.09; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q EPS $0.04; 06/03/2018 – Baozun Sees 1Q Rev CNY860M-CNY890M; 27/04/2018 – Baozun Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Committees; 27/04/2018 – Baozun Names Gang Yu as an Independent Director; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN INC. PER ADS WERE RMB0.25 (US$0.04); 06/03/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – EXPECT GMV TO GROW TO OVER RMB30 BLN AND TOTAL NET REVENUES TO INCREASE TO OVER RMB5.1 BLN DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018; 11/04/2018 – Baozun Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 17/05/2018 – Baozun Sees 2Q Rev CNY1.060B-CNY1.100B

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $1.00 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.01% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. GRMN’s profit would be $189.85M giving it 19.65 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Garmin Ltd.’s analysts see 36.99% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 448,687 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. It has a 85.49 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Garmin Ltd. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin reported 620,067 shares. World Asset holds 0.05% or 10,603 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.66 million shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt L P De reported 142,673 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0.05% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 14.15 million shares. 6,013 are owned by Driehaus Capital Management Limited. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas, New York-based fund reported 1,479 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 4,542 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd has invested 0.14% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,300 shares. Atria Lc accumulated 4,951 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Amer International Gp has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 46,227 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Longbow. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.