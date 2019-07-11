$1.00 EPS Expected for Encore Wire (WIRE); Gotham Asset Management Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Analysts expect Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report $1.00 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. WIRE’s profit would be $21.05 million giving it 13.74 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Encore Wire Corporation’s analysts see 56.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 10,535 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 191.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc acquired 11,635 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 17,725 shares with $2.81 million value, up from 6,090 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $125.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 4.93M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. UBS maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Bernstein. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CRM in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc owns 3,758 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 457,271 shares. Ithaka Lc accumulated 265,997 shares or 6.71% of the stock. Laurion Mngmt LP owns 4,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.07 million are owned by Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 487 shares. Kistler has 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,046 were reported by North American Mngmt. 328,369 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. 1,813 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 646,322 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.04% or 2,206 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 87,051 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. $1.49M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $946,046 on Tuesday, January 22. 490 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. 456 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $68,011 on Tuesday, January 22. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock or 846 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 17,179 shares to 65,025 valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) stake by 11,709 shares and now owns 89,520 shares. Stitch Fix Inc was reduced too.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The company??s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Germany’s Leoni explores sale or listing of its wire and cables business – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/11/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 4Less Corp Updates Shareholders on Financials – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Encore Wire Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Hodges Mgmt Incorporated reported 202,195 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 41,609 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 27,611 shares. Pennsylvania Com holds 0.15% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 96,206 shares. 123,737 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Northern Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap reported 4,243 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co holds 53,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 247,967 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 31,186 shares.