$1.00 EPS Expected for Encore Wire (WIRE); Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report $1.00 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. WIRE’s profit would be $20.90 million giving it 13.73 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Encore Wire Corporation’s analysts see 56.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 16,128 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL

Among 3 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 5 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Cross Research. See Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32 New Target: $44 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $35 New Target: $37 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/01/2019 Broker: Cross Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Electronics for Imaging, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 6.35M shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 2,508 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Menta Ltd Liability reported 12,390 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated owns 8,192 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 55,387 shares. Colorado-based Elk Creek Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.61% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co reported 201,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 453,896 are held by Fmr Ltd. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 83,994 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 735 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 155,361 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Granite Invest Partners Ltd holds 466,763 shares.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Encore Wire Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Lc invested 0.34% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 113 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Everence Mgmt Inc owns 3,540 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Td Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited holds 10,637 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 110,521 shares. American International Grp Inc has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,067 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 437 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 12,300 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 27,611 were accumulated by Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 84,251 shares.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The company??s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 14.31 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.