$0.99 EPS Expected for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG); Shorts at Trinet Group (TNET) Lowered By 17.82%

Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to report $0.99 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.21% from last quarter's $0.95 EPS. SEDG's profit would be $47.57 million giving it 21.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.'s analysts see 43.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.56% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 696,992 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500.

Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) had a decrease of 17.82% in short interest. TNET's SI was 897,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 17.82% from 1.09M shares previously. With 296,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)'s short sellers to cover TNET's short positions. The SI to Trinet Group Inc's float is 2.08%. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 339,755 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $76.25’s average target is -10.82% below currents $85.5 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 20. UBS downgraded the shares of SEDG in report on Thursday, August 22 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The company??s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 37.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

