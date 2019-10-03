$0.99 EPS Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB); Iron Mountain Global Has 1.22 Sentiment

Iron Mountain Global Inc (IRM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 203 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 167 decreased and sold their stock positions in Iron Mountain Global Inc. The funds in our database reported: 237.99 million shares, down from 244.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Iron Mountain Global Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 118 Increased: 138 New Position: 65.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.19 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 26.05 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

Schooner Capital Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated for 2.96 million shares. Orinda Asset Management Llc owns 138,042 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Trust Investment Advisors Llc has 2.73% invested in the company for 112,120 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 391,890 shares.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 1.92 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.52M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

