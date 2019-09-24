$0.99 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS); Engaged Capital Raised Magellan Health (MGLN) Position By $11.24 Million

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report $0.99 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. FBHS’s profit would be $138.63 million giving it 13.43 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s analysts see -3.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 882,752 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Engaged Capital Llc increased Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) stake by 66.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engaged Capital Llc acquired 151,842 shares as Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Engaged Capital Llc holds 379,400 shares with $28.16M value, up from 227,558 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc now has $1.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 127,584 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN)

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fortune Brands Prices $700 Million Bond Issue – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Guardian Life Co Of America reported 403 shares. Nomura Holding accumulated 0.01% or 31,268 shares. Motco reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 213,912 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com invested in 7,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management has invested 0.06% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Kbc Group Nv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Arizona State Retirement owns 54,140 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited holds 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 560 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 761 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 106,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Services holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 33,700 shares. Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 10,800 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 37,297 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Jane Street Group Llc has 4,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 42,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.3% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Tig Advsr Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 35,099 shares. Waratah Cap Ltd accumulated 6,687 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,891 shares. 6,100 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 15,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Magellan Health (MGLN) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Magellan Rx Management’s Fourth Annual Medicaid Pharmacy Trend Report Details Trends in Medicaid Fee-for-Service Pharmacy Programs – Arizona Daily Star” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Magellan Rx Specialty Pharmacy Helps More Patients Achieve Adherence Goals through MRx Cares Clinical Coaching Program – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magellan Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.