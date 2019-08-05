$0.99 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (DISCA); Leggett & Platt (LEG) Sentiment Is 1.14

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 174 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 152 cut down and sold their stakes in Leggett & Platt Inc. The funds in our database reported: 98.03 million shares, down from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Leggett & Platt Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 130 Increased: 115 New Position: 59.

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $0.99 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. DISCA’s profit would be $495.91M giving it 7.43 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Discovery, Inc.’s analysts see 13.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 5.96 million shares traded or 55.92% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for 334,063 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.75% invested in the company for 590,774 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 2.06% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 17.91 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Discovery, Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 125,476 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 709,686 shares. Advent Capital Mgmt De has 8,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 88,945 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd. The Missouri-based Jag Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Toth Financial Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Axa accumulated 0.02% or 184,000 shares. Trexquant L P invested in 42,408 shares. Capital Rech Global holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 12.60 million shares. Fincl invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Company holds 16,312 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 265 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 36,127 shares.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.74 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 25.05 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.

