$0.99 EPS Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY); Western Digital (WDC) Sentiment Is 1.31

Western Digital Corp (WDC) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 271 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 207 decreased and sold their stock positions in Western Digital Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 269.56 million shares, up from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Digital Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 163 Increased: 174 New Position: 97.

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report $0.99 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.79% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. BBY’s profit would be $264.38M giving it 17.14 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Best Buy Co., Inc.’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 1.73M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones; 05/04/2018 – BBY: ONLY SMALL FRACTION OF ONLINE CUSTOMERS COULD BE AFFECTED; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 172,159 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.12% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 41,231 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Nuwave Invest Mngmt reported 43 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 299,498 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4,604 shares stake. 9,679 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor. Whitnell And Company reported 3,375 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 32,632 shares. Schroder Invest reported 81,402 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 50,000 shares. Vident Advisory accumulated 6,892 shares. Cibc Asset holds 28,718 shares. Century Cos reported 45,796 shares.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $18.12 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Among 9 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Best Buy Co has $90 highest and $60 lowest target. $77.60’s average target is 14.35% above currents $67.86 stock price. Best Buy Co had 19 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 2.18 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation for 1.49 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 195,145 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permit Capital Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 138,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 3.11% in the stock. Orca Investment Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 55,800 shares.