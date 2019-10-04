$0.98 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF); Utstarcom Holdings (UTSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.33

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report $0.98 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.52% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. SLF’s profit would be $580.39M giving it 11.04 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s analysts see 5.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 223,355 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process

Utstarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 2 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 6 sold and decreased their holdings in Utstarcom Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.31 million shares, down from 1.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Utstarcom Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.



Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.64 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9975. About 3,253 shares traded. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has declined 23.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure well-known provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company has market cap of $106.76 million. The firm offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It has a 37.47 P/E ratio. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. for 15,755 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 3,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 30 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 87 shares.