$-0.98 EPS Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS); INZINC MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (LTHIF) Shorts Increased By 6.94%

INZINC MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LTHIF) had an increase of 6.94% in short interest. LTHIF’s SI was 154,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.94% from 144,000 shares previously. With 11,000 avg volume, 14 days are for INZINC MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LTHIF)’s short sellers to cover LTHIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0299 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report $-0.98 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-1.26 EPS. After having $-1.08 EPS previously, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 364,713 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 24/05/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Pharmacokinetic Data for GOCOVRI™ in Clinical Pharmacokinetics; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 09/05/2018 – Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

Among 5 analysts covering Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Northland Capital. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company has market cap of $172.36 million. The company's product portfolio comprises ADS-5102, a chrono-synchronous amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio also comprises of Namzaric capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.