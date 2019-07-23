$0.97 EPS Expected for Encompass Health (EHC); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Analysts expect Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) to report $0.97 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.02% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. EHC’s profit would be $95.89M giving it 16.93 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.04 EPS previously, Encompass Health Corporation’s analysts see -6.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 1.03 million shares traded or 24.16% up from the average. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 3.19% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EBITDA $223.3M, EST. $206.0M; 08/03/2018 – Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice named to 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – SEES 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPEX $130 MLN TO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH: PACT TO BUY CAMELLIA HEALTHCARE; 07/03/2018 Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Encompass Health announces sponsorship of national Together To End Stroke® campaign beginning 2019; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP SEES 2018 NET OPER REVS OF $4,080 MLN TO $4,190 MLN – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury has $8800 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 3.56% above currents $84.49 stock price. Asbury had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABG in report on Monday, May 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $82 Initiates Coverage On

14/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Among 2 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Encompass Health Corporation’s (NYSE:EHC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Encompass Health completes acquisition of Alacare Home Health & Hospice – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encompass Health Settles DOJ Investigation and Related Qui Tam Lawsuits – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group reported 8,511 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) or 279,936 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 888,411 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.03% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). 57,060 are owned by Origin Asset Management Llp. 17,596 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Jefferies Lc has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank has 7 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 7,258 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 137,829 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 26,999 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Abrams Cap Mgmt L P reported 1.90M shares stake. Invesco holds 0% or 46,666 shares in its portfolio. First L P has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 64,810 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. DELOACH THOMAS C JR had sold 6,000 shares worth $420,000 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.