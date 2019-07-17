$0.97 EPS Expected for Encompass Health (EHC); Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc (IPG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 211 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 159 sold and trimmed stock positions in Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 375.50 million shares, down from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 133 Increased: 149 New Position: 62.

Analysts expect Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) to report $0.97 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.02% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. EHC’s profit would be $95.88M giving it 16.53 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.04 EPS previously, Encompass Health Corporation’s analysts see -6.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 457,912 shares traded. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 3.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $ 1,046.0 MLN VS $ 957.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH SAYS UNIT TO ACQUIRE CAMELLIA IN EXCHANGE FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $135 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP SEES 2018 NET OPER REVS OF $4,080 MLN TO $4,190 MLN – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 26/04/2018 – Encompass Health 1Q Rev $1.05B; 15/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Encompass Health Completes Acquisition Of Camellia Healthcare; 12/03/2018 – Encompass Health announces plans to expand rehabilitative services to Katy, Texas; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE RANGES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.85

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. IPG’s profit will be $170.30M for 13.46 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for 5.85 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 683,503 shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hamlin Capital Management Llc has 2.66% invested in the company for 2.84 million shares. The Washington-based Palouse Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.36% in the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release NYSE:IPG – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IPG Hosts Ninth Annual Global Breakfast at Cannes Festival of Creativity – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Outperforms the Industry, Winning 11 Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 20.61 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

More notable recent Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Encompass Health Corporation’s (NYSE:EHC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Encompass Health completes acquisition of Alacare Home Health & Hospice – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encompass Health announces date of 2019 second quarter conference call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 30.