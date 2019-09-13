$0.97 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG); Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. CFG’s profit would be $433.69M giving it 9.37 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 1.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 5.22M shares traded or 18.05% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 18.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd acquired 94,100 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd holds 594,538 shares with $100.74 million value, up from 500,438 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $464.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity. The insider KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought 15,000 shares worth $486,750.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.26 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 9.74 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking services and products, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail clients and small businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Citizens Financial Group, Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $226.36’s average target is 27.00% above currents $178.24 stock price. Alibaba had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC.