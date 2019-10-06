$0.97 EPS Expected for Centene (CNC); Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Carbonite (CARB) Stake

Analysts expect Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.99% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. CNC’s profit would be $396.55M giving it 11.23 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.34 EPS previously, Centene Corporation’s analysts see -27.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 17,090 shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 285,244 shares with $7.43 million value, up from 268,154 last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $521.03M valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 286,486 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite

Among 3 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 47.65% above currents $43.57 stock price. Centene had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 14.34 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.

