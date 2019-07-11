$-0.97 EPS Expected for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN); 1 Analysts Bullish Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to report $-0.97 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $1.58 EPS change or 61.96% from last quarter’s $-2.55 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 115.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 208,130 shares traded. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has declined 69.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.15% the S&P500. Some Historical APRN News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC – CO & AIRBNB ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP TITLED ” BEST HOME COOKING FROM AROUND WORLD”; 02/04/2018 – Despite reaching as high as $11 a share â€” $1 above the IPO price â€” Blue Apron’s gains are dismal; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron Rises on Reported Plan to Sell Meal Kits in Stores; 03/05/2018 – BLUE APRON 1Q REV. $196.7M, EST. $197.3M; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron is also under pressure by competitors; 03/05/2018 – The old meal kit model is dead – and Blue Apron is proof that meal delivery companies need more than just an online presence to survive; 14/05/2018 – Blue Apron Launches “Unboxed”: Celebrating Home Cooking with a Series of National Pop-Up Events; 17/05/2018 – BLUE APRON: TIM BENSLEY WAS CFO OF ACOSTA

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Thor Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 4 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. See Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

04/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RV demand seen underpinned by younger consumers – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Winnebago Is Riding on the Strength of Its Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap accumulated 16 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 450 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 1,403 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Psagot House invested in 19,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 1,754 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 486,085 shares. Moreover, Fin Corp has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 13 shares. 64,996 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Neuberger Berman has 538,921 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity. Another trade for 3,545 shares valued at $202,880 was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 297,485 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The company has market cap of $100.43 million. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name.

More notable recent Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blue Apron hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Learn By Doing – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Blue Apron Looks to Beat the Odds – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Blue Apron Stock Tumbled Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Apron’s Stock Split: What It Means For Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.