$0.97 EPS Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (AMED); Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Increased By $26.48 Million Its Allstate (ALL) Position

Among 5 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Allstate had 13 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush And Communications has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 4,409 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Com has invested 0.18% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Capital Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc stated it has 8,058 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Svcs Lc reported 10,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Lp has 0.69% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 83,269 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Service Ma has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 301,599 shares. Haverford Tru has 3,608 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 0.01% or 34,500 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 586,976 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Lazard Asset Llc holds 0.02% or 111,914 shares in its portfolio.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 27,450 shares to 221,870 valued at $25.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 181,985 shares and now owns 155,575 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 32.69 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

