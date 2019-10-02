$0.97 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY); Woori Financial Group American Depositary Sha (WF) Shorts Increased By 16.17%

Woori Financial Group Inc American Depositary Sha (NYSE:WF) had an increase of 16.17% in short interest. WF’s SI was 74,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 16.17% from 63,700 shares previously. With 22,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Woori Financial Group Inc American Depositary Sha (NYSE:WF)’s short sellers to cover WF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 1,845 shares traded. Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) has declined 24.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WF News: 30/04/2018 – Woori Bank Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Woori Bank’s Ratings To A1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 Woori Technology Investment Volume Surges Almost 12 Times Avg; 20/05/2018 – WOORI BANK SEEKS TO RESTRUCTURE INTO HOLDING COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Woori Bank at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Woori Investment Bank Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times Average

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.59% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. ALLY’s profit would be $378.71M giving it 8.18 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Ally Financial Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 363,697 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large firms in South Korea. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. It operates through six divisions: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. It has a 5.29 P/E ratio. The firm accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 19.09% above currents $31.74 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) rating on Monday, September 9. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $4400 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial services and products for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.39 billion. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive finance services for clients and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products.

