$0.96 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products Company (SON); American Asset Management (AAMC) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report $0.96 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.23% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. SON’s profit would be $98.02 million giving it 17.04 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Sonoco Products Company’s analysts see 12.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 240,174 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO

American Asset Management Corp (AAMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 5 cut down and sold holdings in American Asset Management Corp. The funds in our database now have: 398,688 shares, down from 455,232 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Asset Management Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonoco Products had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) rating on Monday, June 24. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $59 target.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Sonoco Products Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 12,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 97,396 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com reported 28,647 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 41,755 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 49,590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 25,115 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Profund Advsr Llc invested in 0.03% or 8,903 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 30,669 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 7,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,508 are held by Systematic Financial Mngmt L P.

Twin Securities Inc. holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Altisource Asset Management Corporation for 63,535 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 166,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 81 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares.

The stock decreased 6.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 2,895 shares traded. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) has declined 69.96% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.39% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Announces New Asset Management Agreement with Front Yard Residential – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.02 million. The firm offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd.