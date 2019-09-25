$0.96 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP); Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Sentiment Is 0.65

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 12.73% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. PSXP’s profit would be $216.91 million giving it 14.66 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s analysts see -16.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 35,691 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 101 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 156 reduced and sold their equity positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 23.29 million shares, down from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 116 Increased: 69 New Position: 32.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $12.72 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.78% above currents $56.31 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Phillips 66 Partners LP shares while 46 reduced holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought $31,944 worth of stock. 7,349 shares valued at $356,409 were bought by Mitchell Kevin J on Thursday, May 30.

Knott David M holds 17% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for 353,041 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 896,609 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 241,110 shares. The Massachusetts-based Telemark Asset Management Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 31,132 shares.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 3.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $100.68. About 40,552 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.60 million for 62.93 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.