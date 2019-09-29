$0.96 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP); CMG HOLDINGS GROUP (CMGO) Shorts Down By 78.28%

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 12.73% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. PSXP’s profit would be $216.90M giving it 14.72 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s analysts see -16.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 282,843 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM

CMG HOLDINGS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CMGO) had a decrease of 78.28% in short interest. CMGO’s SI was 82,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 78.28% from 381,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0074. About 2.24M shares traded. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “CMG Provides Corporate Update OTC Markets:CMGO – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “CMG Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Provides Update – GlobeNewswire” and published on August 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company has market cap of $1.07 million. The firm is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package creates across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Phillips 66 Partners LP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 190,754 shares. 6,365 were accumulated by Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Mirae Asset Invs Co invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Finance Grp holds 14,000 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.02% or 107,684 shares. First L P reported 83,246 shares stake. Monetary Management owns 2,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 2,000 shares. Pnc Financial Service Incorporated holds 0% or 14,917 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 0.29% or 78,555 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 309 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,589 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought 613 shares worth $31,944. Mitchell Kevin J had bought 2,651 shares worth $130,283 on Friday, May 24.

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.39% above currents $56.52 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $12.77 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.