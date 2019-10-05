$0.96 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP); ABENGOA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (ABGOF) SI Increased By 333.33%

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 12.73% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. PSXP’s profit would be $216.90 million giving it 14.37 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s analysts see -16.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 314,719 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

ABENGOA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:ABGOF) had an increase of 333.33% in short interest. ABGOF’s SI was 10,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 333.33% from 2,400 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 7 days are for ABENGOA SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:ABGOF)’s short sellers to cover ABGOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0218 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $12.47 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 6.92% above currents $55.18 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Phillips 66 Partners LP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 23,332 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 121,548 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr holds 4,221 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors Incorporated has 1.78% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 4.88 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 9,000 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors owns 107,684 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 225,212 shares. California-based First Republic has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 16,000 shares. Nbw Cap Lc has invested 1.59% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Copeland Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 192,706 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 78,555 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc reported 226 shares. Samson Capital Mngmt invested in 12,325 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was bought by Bairrington Phillip David on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 2,651 shares valued at $130,283 was bought by Mitchell Kevin J.

More news for Abengoa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABGOF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Abengoa, S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Abengoa S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

Abengoa, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for the energy and environment sectors in Spain and rest of Europe, North America, Brazil and rest of South America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $212.21 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Engineering and construction, Solar, Water, Transmission, and Cogeneration and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineering and Construction segment provides turnkey projects for thermo-solar plants, solar-gas hybrid plants, conventional generation plants, biofuels plants, and water infrastructures, as well as large-scale desalination plants and transmission lines, and others.