$0.96 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP); 1 Analysts Are Bullish ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Last Week

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 12.73% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. PSXP’s profit would be $216.90 million giving it 15.17 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s analysts see -16.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 727,023 shares traded or 52.29% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE

Among 4 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97’s average target is 12.92% above currents $85.9 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. See ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Downgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 331,522 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Another recent and important ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Does Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,877 are owned by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 403,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 86,197 shares. Moreover, Rbf Cap Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Cwm Limited Co holds 373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Inc holds 6,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 52,959 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk. Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 96,266 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 432,278 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd reported 4,236 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Company has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Howe Rusling holds 19 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.25% or 1.97 million shares in its portfolio.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $13.16 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 13 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J also bought $356,409 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares. Bairrington Phillip David also bought $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.