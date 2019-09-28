$0.96 EPS Expected for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY); SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PART (SXEEQ) Shorts Down By 5.88%

SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PART (OTCMKTS:SXEEQ) had a decrease of 5.88% in short interest. SXEEQ’s SI was 3,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.88% from 3,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0167. About 82,864 shares traded or 35.65% up from the average. Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:SXEEQ) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. T_MTY’s profit would be $24.16M giving it 16.41 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MTY Food Group Inc.’s analysts see 26.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 28,778 shares traded. MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:SXEEQ) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019.

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 million. The firm also offers natural gas liquid fractionation and transportation services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.