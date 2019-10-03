$0.95 EPS Expected for YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM); Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased By $71.58 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 9.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 550,585 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 5.33M shares with $694.00M value, down from 5.88 million last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 722,453 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 19.04% above currents $130.42 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Bernstein maintained the shares of UTX in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Sand Hill Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Welch Capital Lc Ny holds 0.22% or 4,958 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 16,866 shares. Guardian Capital LP holds 13,778 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,043 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 16 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amer Research & Mgmt Company has invested 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Co Oh stated it has 9,338 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.58% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 891,544 shares. Coastline Tru reported 16,682 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Com has 955,577 shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Acg Wealth reported 10,181 shares. Fincl Architects Inc has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 22,188 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 3.85 million shares to 4.85 million valued at $679.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 78,726 shares and now owns 665,759 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.22 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 153,139 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 100,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Lc accumulated 14,190 shares. First Financial Bank & Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.34% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lenox Wealth Management reported 30 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.47% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 22,955 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh invested in 0.02% or 3,689 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 313,424 shares. Charter Trust reported 3,313 shares stake. Victory Mgmt reported 1.55M shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 2,577 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 18,561 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California-based Guardian Trust has invested 0.76% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 611,768 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.50 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -2.69% below currents $113.38 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2.