$0.95 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO); Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Sellers Decreased By 2.12% Their Shorts

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED) had a decrease of 2.12% in short interest. OFED’s SI was 18,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.12% from 18,900 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 19 days are for Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED)’s short sellers to cover OFED’s short positions. The SI to Oconee Federal Financial Corp’s float is 1.37%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 2,127 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) has declined 16.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $0.95 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. VNO’s profit would be $182.07M giving it 17.18 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Vornado Realty Trust’s analysts see 20.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 294,927 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $135.46 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 37.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. The company has market cap of $12.51 billion. Vornado??s portfolio is concentrated in the nation??s key market ?? New York City ?? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. It has a 21.41 P/E ratio. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.