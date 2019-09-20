$0.95 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR); Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Worthington Inds (WOR) Holding

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 15.85% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. T_QSR’s profit would be $242.97M giving it 25.80 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.04. About 607,835 shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS FY NET RISES 37% Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl Total Debt Was $12.3B at March 31; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 56C; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Australian KFC Same-Store Sales Up 3.7% in 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Restaurant Brands NZ: Full-Year Sales Exceed NZ$740 Million, Up 49% Following Australian, Hawaiian Acquisitions; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Hawaii Same-Store Sales Down 2.3% in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS – SAYS EXPECTS TO SPEND C$700 MLN OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS TO REVAMP TIM HORTONS – CEO CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,253.8 MLN; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NZ FY NET INCOME NZ$35.5M

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Worthington Inds Inc (WOR) stake by 25.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 50,499 shares as Worthington Inds Inc (WOR)’s stock rose 3.26%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 147,278 shares with $5.93M value, down from 197,777 last quarter. Worthington Inds Inc now has $2.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 164,802 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc

Analysts await Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WOR’s profit will be $40.03M for 13.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Worthington Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold WOR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 7.62% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Finance Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Magnetar Financial Limited Com reported 25,706 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 12,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,523 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Price T Rowe Md reported 423,454 shares stake. Winch Advisory Services Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 147,278 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 10,432 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,581 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has 0.02% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 55,691 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.01% or 46,481 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 24,630 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 271,611 shares to 1.90M valued at $378.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) stake by 274,996 shares and now owns 361,339 shares. Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) was raised too.

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.