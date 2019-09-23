$0.95 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (PACW); Mai Wealth Advisors Has Increased American Express (AXP) Holding

Mai Wealth Advisors increased American Express (AXP) stake by 160.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 4,058 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 6,588 shares with $813,000 value, up from 2,530 last quarter. American Express now has $96.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 5.34 million shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.06% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. PACW’s profit would be $113.83 million giving it 9.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, PacWest Bancorp’s analysts see -11.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.51M shares traded or 77.85% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PacWest Bancorp shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Corp has 10,668 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corp holds 51,994 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Ameriprise Inc reported 0.02% stake. 333,990 were reported by Heartland Advsrs. 48,573 are owned by Ameritas Ptnrs. Kenmare Capital Ltd reported 1.53% stake. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 81,417 shares. Pinnacle owns 64,020 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc accumulated 13,425 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.11% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 14,882 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication, New York-based fund reported 16 shares. 16,818 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich Berg accumulated 0.02% or 3,490 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) or 69 shares. 45,700 are held by Shelter Insur Retirement Plan. Cibc Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,503 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.48% or 2.89 million shares in its portfolio. Harbour Invest Limited Co invested in 2,500 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0.2% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). 3,706 are owned by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability owns 66,189 shares. 995,967 were reported by First Manhattan. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 51,562 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 81,882 shares. 43,179 are owned by Boys Arnold &. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 0.13% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP).

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Invesco Dynamic Building And C stake by 18,999 shares to 170,958 valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lonza Group Ltd stake by 1,100 shares and now owns 1,405 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

