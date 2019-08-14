$0.95 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS); Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 14.46% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. KEYS’s profit would be $178.76 million giving it 23.28 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -14.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 13.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 30,448 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 256,569 shares with $22.96 million value, up from 226,121 last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $67.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 962,718 shares traded or 26.56% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 6.40% above currents $93.8 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stephens. Credit Suisse maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $10400 target. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Hauled Record Grain Volumes In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CSX And Canadian National To Form New Intermodal Service – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 8.51% above currents $88.47 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. The company has market cap of $16.65 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 61.82 P/E ratio. The company??s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design and design verification tools; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.