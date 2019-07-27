$0.95 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS); Bank Of America Has Boosted Its E Trade Financial (Put) (ETFC) Holding

Bank Of America Corp increased E Trade Financial Corp (Put) (ETFC) stake by 202.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 26,700 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (Put) (ETFC)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 39,900 shares with $1.85M value, up from 13,200 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp (Put) now has $11.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 14.46% from last quarter's $0.83 EPS. KEYS's profit would be $178.76 million giving it 23.89 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Keysight Technologies, Inc.'s analysts see -14.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 935,458 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp decreased Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) stake by 35,491 shares to 338,380 valued at $16.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Calif Value Mun Inc (VCV) stake by 47,911 shares and now owns 475,707 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 2.75 million are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 214,671 shares. New York-based Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 108,910 shares. The California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 84,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.62% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 452,181 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 91,494 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com reported 1.46M shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 5,187 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares were bought by Chersi Robert J. $1.04 million worth of stock was sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 29,385 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc invested in 1.22% or 13,432 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management L P accumulated 497,110 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma stated it has 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Seatown Hldg Pte reported 118,000 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru owns 157,076 shares. Snyder Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 150,598 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. 3,733 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund. Bokf Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 52,421 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% stake. Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Fruth Investment, a Texas-based fund reported 25,274 shares. Putnam Limited owns 164,432 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust reported 3,047 shares stake.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 63.45 P/E ratio. The company??s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design and design verification tools; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.