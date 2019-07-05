$0.95 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC); Shorts at LGC CAP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (LGGCF) Lowered By 97.96%

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.40% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. EPC’s profit would be $50.52M giving it 7.36 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s analysts see -15.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 341,613 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 21.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.34% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Edgewell; 12/04/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results On May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q Net $65.1M; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 06/03/2018 – EDGEWELL CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Edgewell Personal Care Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPC); 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Tropic® Launches New Sun Care Products Designed To Protect And Nourish Skin During And After Sun Exposure; 30/05/2018 – Edgewell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Banana Boat® Kicks Off Summer by Releasing Simply Protect™, a New Line of Sunscreen with Fewer Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M

LGC CAP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:LGGCF) had a decrease of 97.96% in short interest. LGGCF’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 97.96% from 4,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0719 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important LGC Capital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGGCF) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “LGC Capital Ltd (CVE:LG) CEO on EasyJoint Acquisition – Midas Letter” on November 20, 2018.

LGC Capital Ltd., an investment holding company, holds investments in private cannabis activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Jamaica, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $37.91 million. It has strategic alliances with AfriAg Ltd. to grow and distribute medical and recreational cannabis products in the southern African region for export to regulated and certified end users internationally; and with Creso Pharma Limited for the creation of a vertically-integrated cannabis operation, which includes cultivation, IP generation, product development, and commercialization. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm provides merchant banking services.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 19.1 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.