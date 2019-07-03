$0.95 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC); GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY S (GARPF) Shorts Up By 1.31%

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:GARPF) had an increase of 1.31% in short interest. GARPF’s SI was 38.69M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.31% from 38.18 million shares previously. It closed at $0.1959 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.40% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. EPC’s profit would be $51.41M giving it 7.38 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s analysts see -15.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 245,191 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 21.91% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.34% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 01/05/2018 – Stayfree And Jenny Mollen Aren’t Holding Back On Periods And Pee; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.4% Position in Edgewell; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-24%; 14/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Announces the Appointment of Marisa lasenza as Chief Legal Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Edgewell Personal Care Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPC); 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Edgewell; 06/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades Edgewell’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results On May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q EPS $1.20

Among 5 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

More notable recent Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDermott wins $2B in EPC work for Anadarko’s Mozambique LNG project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

