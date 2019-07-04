$0.95 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC); Anchor Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Dorman Products (DORM) Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Dorman Products Inc (DORM) stake by 42.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 79,052 shares as Dorman Products Inc (DORM)’s stock declined 6.45%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 264,294 shares with $23.28M value, up from 185,242 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc now has $2.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 58,716 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.40% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. EPC’s profit would be $51.41M giving it 7.38 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s analysts see -15.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 245,191 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 21.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.34% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M; 06/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades Edgewell’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – EDGEWELL CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.40-Adj EPS $3.60; 01/05/2018 – Stayfree And Jenny Mollen Aren’t Holding Back On Periods And Pee; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 EPS $2.70-EPS $2.90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Edgewell Personal Care Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPC); 01/05/2018 – Banana Boat® Kicks Off Summer by Releasing Simply Protect™, a New Line of Sunscreen with Fewer Ingredients; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Tropic® Launches New Sun Care Products Designed To Protect And Nourish Skin During And After Sun Exposure

More notable recent Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDermott wins $2B in EPC work for Anadarko’s Mozambique LNG project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Bank of America upgraded Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 3,332 shares to 143,867 valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 17,474 shares and now owns 393,883 shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was reduced too.