$0.95 EPS Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB); Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.10% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. CIB’s profit would be $228.44M giving it 13.42 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.09 EPS previously, Bancolombia S.A.’s analysts see -12.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 118,407 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 46 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 35 decreased and sold their stock positions in Olympic Steel Inc. The funds in our database reported: 7.12 million shares, down from 7.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Olympic Steel Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 31 Increased: 34 New Position: 12.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $133.60 million. It operates in three divisions: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. It has a 4.94 P/E ratio. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $125,505 activity.

More notable recent Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Olympic Steel Should Acquire A.M. Castle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Olympic Steel Inc. – A Solid Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On IDT Corporation (IDT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Olympic Steel (ZEUS) – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 91.28% or $1.36 from last year’s $1.49 per share. ZEUS’s profit will be $1.43 million for 23.35 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Olympic Steel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 30,864 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) has declined 32.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 16/03/2018 – Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q EPS 67c; 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Olympic Steel; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade; 12/03/2018 Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL BUYS BERLIN METALS; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Olympic Steel, Inc. for 77,274 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 31,976 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 151,890 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 56,823 shares.