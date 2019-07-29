$0.95 EPS Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL); Neogenomics (NEO) Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. AEL’s profit would be $86.33M giving it 6.89 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s analysts see -2.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 1.00M shares traded or 119.95% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 124 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 95 reduced and sold their positions in Neogenomics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 75.90 million shares, up from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Neogenomics Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 60 Increased: 62 New Position: 62.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, June 14.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.77M for 117.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 372.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. for 396,327 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 269,488 shares or 4.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 4.27% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Falcon Point Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 219,992 shares.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 620,778 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500.