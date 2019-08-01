$0.94 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR); Baupost Group Trimmed By $3.49 Million Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.82% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. EMR’s profit would be $578.13 million giving it 17.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Emerson Electric Co.’s analysts see 11.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 5.94 million shares traded or 95.37% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C

Baupost Group Llc decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc analyzed 91,904 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)'s stock rose 10.71%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 2.91M shares with $111.90 million value, down from 3.00 million last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $4.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 1.54 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 79,859 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Whittier holds 0% or 21 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Goodnow Investment Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.32% or 1.00M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Schroder Mngmt reported 81,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership has 36,705 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Hikari Limited holds 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 8,670 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raging Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.32M shares or 7.39% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,730 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 10,488 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation holds 0.04% or 111,600 shares in its portfolio.

Baupost Group Llc increased Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) stake by 9.03 million shares to 24.50M valued at $436.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 5.99M shares and now owns 8.54M shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was raised too.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 19.03 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity. On Wednesday, July 10 SMITH DAVID D bought $21.76M worth of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 395,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 17.64 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 8. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 3,495 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.49% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 527,707 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc accumulated 17,977 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.7% or 447,929 shares. Barnett & invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 24,663 were accumulated by Aull & Monroe Inv. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Company owns 154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 7,206 shares. 6,058 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Assetmark reported 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.16% or 83,013 shares in its portfolio. 51,873 are held by Columbia Asset. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 114,299 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 11,570 shares in its portfolio.

