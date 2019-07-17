$-0.94 EPS Expected for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to report $-0.94 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 64.91% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-0.93 EPS previously, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 1.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 666 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE)

Among 2 analysts covering Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dynavax had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 0% or 42,488 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Regions Financial has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 400 shares. Ameritas Inc stated it has 5,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 12,978 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 142,338 shares. Mhr Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 44,499 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 49,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 598,076 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 86,900 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 36,011 shares in its portfolio. American International Gru reported 39,757 shares stake. Lifeplan Fin Grp holds 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 20 shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $251.16 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynavax: Still Holding My Worst Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Dynavax Technologies’ Stock Tanked in June – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dynavax up 15% after hours on bullish Cantor rating – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/10: (DVAX) (AIR) (BBBY) (SNSS) (PSMT) (VSH) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 12,831 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax: HEPLISAV-B Now Meets Critical Reimbursement Requirement for Many Insurance Plans; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $263.66 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 130,826 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 43,157 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.09% or 74,820 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Llc has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Tekla Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 45,362 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 16,900 were accumulated by First Quadrant L P Ca. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 31,092 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 104,195 shares. Aqr Capital Llc holds 0% or 25,240 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 24,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Lc reported 250 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity. BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold $4.13 million worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. Mizuho maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. SunTrust initiated Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) rating on Friday, February 22. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright.