$0.94 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK); CDW (CDW) Has 1.11 Sentiment

CDW Corp (CDW) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 205 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 184 sold and reduced their stakes in CDW Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 128.56 million shares, down from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CDW Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 13 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 160 Increased: 134 New Position: 71.

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.25% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. AWK’s profit would be $165.61 million giving it 31.18 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, American Water Works Company, Inc.’s analysts see 54.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 27,954 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.66 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 36.95 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.76 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 26.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

The stock increased 1.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 63,807 shares traded. CDW Corporation (CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73M for 19.78 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Makaira Partners Llc holds 14.44% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation for 1.28 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 1.84 million shares or 6.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 5.48% invested in the company for 401,514 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has invested 3.58% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 5.18 million shares.

