$0.94 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK); 2 Analysts Bullish British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS)

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.25% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. AWK’s profit would be $169.61M giving it 31.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, American Water Works Company, Inc.’s analysts see 54.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 567,239 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum

Among 4 analysts covering British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. British American Tobacco PLC had 30 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Liberum Capital. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 24. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BATS in report on Wednesday, January 9 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 24 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 23. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 8 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. See British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) latest ratings:

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 2750.00 New Target: GBX 2600.00 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3000.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4010.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4900.00 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3000.00 New Target: GBX 3600.00 Upgrade

More news for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “StockBeat: Markets Tread Water as Trade Hope Balances Powell Effect – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. Ft.com‘s article titled: “The London Report: BAT at seven-year low over dividend fears – Financial Times” and published on November 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 2.50% or GBX 72.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2973. About 3.33 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the production and sale of tobacco products. The company has market cap of 69.12 billion GBP. It provides cigarettes and cigars; snus, a low-toxicant smokeless tobacco product; and e-cigarettes and other products, such as vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as nicotine inhalers. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Employees Raise More Than $270000 in Support of Water For People – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Utility stocks look pricey vs. historical norms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $21.37 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 37.32 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of AWK in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca invested 2.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 197,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brookstone stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 20,216 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 115,472 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability owns 17,290 shares. Water Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4.22% or 28,252 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 9,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc stated it has 32,883 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Regions Fincl reported 1,332 shares stake. Moreover, Country Trust Bankshares has 0.92% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 2,560 shares. Blackhill Inc holds 6,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 26,716 shares.