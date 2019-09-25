-0.93% to Target, Morgan Stanley Keeps “Equal-Weight” Rating for Entergy (ETR) Stock; Shorts at Celsion (CLSN) Lowered By 21.72%

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) had a decrease of 21.72% in short interest. CLSN’s SI was 356,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.72% from 455,400 shares previously. With 120,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s short sellers to cover CLSN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 92,762 shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has declined 35.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSN News: 03/04/2018 – Shandong Sells CNY13.958 Bln 5Y Bonds at 4% (2018-GEN-1); 30/03/2018 – Shanxi to Sell CNY3 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 09/05/2018 – Celsion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 11 Days; 12/04/2018 – Ningxia Sells CNY2.29366 Bln 10Y Bonds at 3.71% (2018-GEN-1); 16/03/2018 – Yunnan to Sell CNY5.1 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 24/05/2018 – Anhui to Sell CNY10 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 15/05/2018 – Sabby Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Celsion; 27/03/2018 – Celsion 2017 Loss $20.4M; 15/03/2018 – Sichuan to Sell CNY5.4 Bln 3Y Bonds (2018-GEN-1); 03/04/2018 – Liaoning Sells CNY4.54 Bln 3Y Bonds at 3.86% (2018-GEN-1)

Morgan Stanley have a $116.0000 TP on the stock. The TP suggests a potential downside of -0.93% from Entergy (NYSE:ETR)‘s stock close price. This rating was disclosed in a note on Wednesday, 25 September.

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $114.33’s average target is -2.36% below currents $117.09 stock price. Entergy had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34M for 12.90 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.26% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 1.37M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.28 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Entergy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ETR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy Texas: A New 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 66,439 shares. Los Angeles & Equity reported 130,721 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 128,863 shares. Bancshares Of The West accumulated 0.04% or 2,981 shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 70,033 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 580,827 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc holds 1.45% or 118,928 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.07% or 754,198 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership owns 3,000 shares. Calamos Advsrs holds 79,281 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.07% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 190,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company has 2,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Welch Gru Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $35.93 million. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers.

More notable recent Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celsion Announces Publication of Findings from Single-Site Study in China of ThermoDox® Plus RFA in the Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Celsion (CLSN) Reports Publication of Findings from Single-Site Study in China of ThermoDox Plus RFA – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celsion (CLSN) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celsion Corporation Reports 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:CLSN – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celsion Corporation to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.