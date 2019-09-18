$0.93 EPS Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB); 3G Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $42.10 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 33.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 316,565 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 642,273 shares with $86.04 million value, down from 958,838 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $0.93 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.68% from last quarter's $0.88 EPS. NTB's profit would be $50.78M giving it 8.24 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited's analysts see -2.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 110,807 shares traded. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has declined 36.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Joel Isaacson & Communication Lc has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). James Inv has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 10,944 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And Company has 3.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemnay Advisory Service stated it has 279,680 shares or 9.17% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 12.37M shares. New England Research And has invested 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 2.95 million shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation, Illinois-based fund reported 225,576 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sky Gp Limited Liability Com has 3.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 73,848 shares. Founders Cap Management Ltd Co has 138,964 shares. Trb Lp stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated reported 26,568 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.95% above currents $137.39 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, a community bank, provides various specialized financial services to individuals, and small to medium-sized and privately owned businesses primarily in Bermuda. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares has $4100 highest and $3600 lowest target. $38.33’s average target is 25.02% above currents $30.66 stock price. Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since July 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) on Monday, July 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Wood. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Raymond James.