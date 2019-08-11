$0.93 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU); Hbk Investments LP Has Trimmed General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding By $5.84 Million

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $0.93 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 25.68% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. MBUU’s profit would be $19.39 million giving it 7.30 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Malibu Boats, Inc.’s analysts see -16.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 141,750 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine

Hbk Investments LP decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP sold 157,929 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 1.02M shares with $38.02M value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $56.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 5.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/03/2018 – GM SAYS STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH SELF-DRIVING CARS NEXT YEAR:AXIOS; 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 17/05/2018 – Spireon Named IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year 2018 by Compass Intelligence; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: THERE’S TENSION IN GM-KDB DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AS GM FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE SOME INTERNAL MATTERS; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tariffs could force U.S. automakers to rethink China production; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,064 were reported by Navellier Associates. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 20,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,175 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 1,052 shares stake. 49,532 were reported by Cadence Cap Ltd Company. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 5,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hood River Cap Management Lc accumulated 250,485 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 133,572 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 91,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc has 205,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 824,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shellback L P has 0.43% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Bbt Capital Management Limited stated it has 12,347 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Com has 4,111 shares.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $566.32 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 2.57 million shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc, a New York-based fund reported 116,156 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 74,474 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 210,262 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 140,723 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Service Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested in 23,832 shares. 150,978 are owned by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 297,294 shares. E&G Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 33,949 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 77,362 shares. Tradewinds Lc has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 897,703 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hm Mgmt Lc reported 0.16% stake.

Hbk Investments LP increased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,509 shares to 15,400 valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 195,731 shares and now owns 415,183 shares. Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

