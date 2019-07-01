$-0.93 EPS Expected for Evolus, Inc. (EOLS); Wisconsin Capital Management Lowered Wex (WEX) Holding By $573,000

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased Wex Inc (WEX) stake by 12.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as Wex Inc (WEX)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 21,105 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 24,105 last quarter. Wex Inc now has $9.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 109,937 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report $-0.93 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 173.53% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.93 EPS previously, Evolus, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 302,545 shares traded. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has risen 62.32% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EOLS News: 16/05/2018 – FDA stiff arms Evolus’ rival to Allergan’s blockbuster Botox, but execs promise a snap response $EOLS; 10/05/2018 – Evolus 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/05/2018 – Evolus at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – EVOLUS NAMES ALLERGAN AESTHETICS HEAD DAVID MOATAZEDI CEO; 24/05/2018 – Botox Rival Evolus Roars Back With 123% Rally Despite FDA Delay; 05/04/2018 – Evolus Phase III European – Canadian Head-to-Head Trial of prabotulinumtoxinA Compared to Botox® Meets Primary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN TRIAL, ABSOLUTE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PRABOTULINUMTOXINA AND ONABOTULINUMTOXINA GROUPS WAS 4.4%; 16/05/2018 – Evolus: FDA Issues Favorable EIR Letter Related to Manufacturing Facility; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

More notable recent Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 6/7 Insider Buying Report: EOLS, FCX – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolus up 8% premarket on AbbVie’s Allergan bid – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Evolus Accelerates Next Phase of US Launch of Jeuveauâ„¢ with ‘#NEWTOX NOW’ Consumer Conversion Program – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Evolus Provides Update on Nuceivaâ„¢ Marketing Authorization Application in Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AbbVie Stock Is Sinking and Allergan Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $416.07 million. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. It currently has negative earnings.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 400 shares to 2,423 valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 5,400 shares and now owns 16,700 shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was raised too.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 25.43 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. WEX had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wolfe Research. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WEX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX Providing Services to Japanese Travel Group Time Design – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX’s Health Division Introduces National HSA Awareness Day Event, Partners with Renowned Financial Expert Jean Chatzky – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX, ChargePoint Boost EV Charging for Fleets Nationwide – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Btim Corporation has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Dubuque Bank & Trust & has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 18 shares. Navellier And Assoc invested 0.4% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Echo Street Management Limited Liability invested 2.15% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas holds 44,577 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 8,302 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). First Manhattan Commerce reported 3,400 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest holds 216,505 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 8,638 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 54,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,526 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,380 shares.